Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 1,552.9% from the November 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Swiss Re Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSREY stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.40. 23,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,310. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSREY shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Swiss Re from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group raised Swiss Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Swiss Re to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Swiss Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Swiss Re

(Get Free Report)

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.