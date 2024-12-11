SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL) Plans $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:SWKHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ SWKHL opened at $25.60 on Wednesday. SWK Holdings Co. 9.00% Senior Notes due 2027 has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37.

