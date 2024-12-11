Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $16.05. 299,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,166,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

