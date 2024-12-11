Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.81.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $34.37. 742,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,520. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $243.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. The trade was a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 11.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 311,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

