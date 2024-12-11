Taseko Mines FY2025 EPS Cut by National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

TGB opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $644.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $114.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.48 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 82.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,693,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182,981 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 61,823 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2,033.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 52,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 49,793 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company’s principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

