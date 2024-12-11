TCW Group Inc. Has $50.51 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,209,272 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 47,793 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $50,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.31. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.19.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

