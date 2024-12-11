TCW Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TCW Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 114,027 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $78,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 32,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 150,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,672,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.47. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.