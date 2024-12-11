TCW Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,307,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,541 shares during the period. Trade Desk accounts for about 1.3% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Trade Desk worth $143,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ithaka Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 2,461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,294,000 after purchasing an additional 68,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,019. This represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $21,894,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 765,180 shares in the company, valued at $83,764,254.60. This trade represents a 20.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,128,938 shares of company stock valued at $125,534,054. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $132.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.47 and a 52-week high of $141.53.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.