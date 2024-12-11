TD Private Client Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $16,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,352,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,990,000 after buying an additional 417,635 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,914,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,142,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,308,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,546 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,633,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,869,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,047,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter.

IUSV opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.03 and a 12-month high of $100.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

