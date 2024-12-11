TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 1.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $422.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $411.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $419.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $459.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $6,553,958.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,475 shares in the company, valued at $31,727,562. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total value of $9,030,368.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. This trade represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock worth $15,624,585 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.