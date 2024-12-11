TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 2,968 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $8,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 239.3% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $332.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $252.83 and a 52 week high of $336.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.