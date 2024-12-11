TD Private Client Wealth LLC Purchases 543 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $43,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,445,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 189,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEI opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $120.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.22.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

