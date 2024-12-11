TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,634 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $11,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.
VWOB stock opened at $65.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $66.65.
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
