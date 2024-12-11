Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 33,000 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $31,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 170.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 1,777.2% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,546,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total value of $179,863,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,912,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,393,628.30. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,409,903 shares of company stock worth $1,737,563,234. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DELL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

NYSE DELL opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.49 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.72.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 184.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

