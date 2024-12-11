Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Receives $54.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEM. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tempus AI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
TEM stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.
Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.
