Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Short Interest Up 191.4% in November

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIOGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 191.4% from the November 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of TCBIO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,530. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $22.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day moving average is $20.46.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.3594 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

