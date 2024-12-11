The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,130 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,603 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $28,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,514,000 after buying an additional 14,916 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 83,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,416,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,891,000 after purchasing an additional 421,161 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total transaction of $1,907,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,079.24. The trade was a 24.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,259,843.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 157,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,583.85. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $82.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.52.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 12.06%. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

