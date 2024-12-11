The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 4.4% in the second quarter. ADE LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

Boeing Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of BA opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.69 and its 200-day moving average is $166.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

