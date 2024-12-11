The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,600 shares, a growth of 545.8% from the November 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Crypto Price Performance
Crypto stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,843,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,695,334. Crypto has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.
Crypto Company Profile
