The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Short Interest Update

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 631,600 shares, a growth of 545.8% from the November 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Crypto Price Performance

Crypto stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 53,843,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,695,334. Crypto has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.00.

Crypto Company Profile

The Crypto Company does not have significant operations. It was previously involved in the provision of consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies, for the building of technological infrastructure, and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The Crypto Company is based in Malibu, California.

