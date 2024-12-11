The GDL Fund (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

The GDL Fund Price Performance

Shares of GDL stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.