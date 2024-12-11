The GDL Fund (GDL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.
The GDL Fund Price Performance
Shares of GDL stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The GDL Fund has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.
The GDL Fund Company Profile
