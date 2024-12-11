The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Trading Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.60 ($1.91) and last traded at GBX 149.60 ($1.91). 93,892 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 246,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152 ($1.94).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 185 ($2.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Gym Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Elaine O’Donnell acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £20,125 ($25,672.92). Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.
About The Gym Group
The Gym Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of gym facilities under the Gym Group brand name in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.
