thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 854.8% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.39. 2,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,035. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.99. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

