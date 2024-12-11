Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Trading Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:TKGSY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.69.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Tokyo Gas Co,Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city gas, and LNG in Japan. The company offers engineering solutions; gas construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. It is also involved in fuel procurement, power generation, and sales of electricity; and overseas resource development, renewable energy, and LNG infrastructure business.

