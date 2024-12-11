Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

TOL stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.88. 596,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,742. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $91.92 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.06.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,029,273.86. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,538.40. This trade represents a 9.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $16,435,800 in the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 323.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 202.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

