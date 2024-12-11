Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 252,473 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 129.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252,473 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $82,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNC opened at $204.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.69 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.93.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.02.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $268,284.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,765 shares in the company, valued at $115,298,577.65. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 48.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,030 shares of company stock worth $5,873,691. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

