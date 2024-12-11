Touraj Parang Sells 1,098 Shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) COO Touraj Parang sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $12,440.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,213,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,748,263.87. This represents a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Touraj Parang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Touraj Parang sold 50,000 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $649,500.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Touraj Parang sold 1,365 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total value of $11,957.40.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Touraj Parang sold 245 shares of Serve Robotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $2,165.80.
Serve Robotics Price Performance
Shares of Serve Robotics stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $7.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SERV. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Serve Robotics has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.
Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.
