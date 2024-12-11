TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
TravelSky Technology Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39.
About TravelSky Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TravelSky Technology
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- The Great CPU Race: AMD and Intel Battle for Dominance
- What is a support level?
- GameStop Turns a Profit: So What? It’s Still Not Worth Investing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- C3.ai Stock Surges on Strong Sales Despite Profit Concerns
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.