TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 1,325.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:TSYHY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.71. 7,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,630. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. TravelSky Technology has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $17.39.

About TravelSky Technology

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

