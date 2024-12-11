TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 230.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

TCRX opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $177.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.69.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 58.72% and a negative net margin of 1,188.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TScan Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $26,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,050. This represents a 12.50 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TScan Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRX. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,016,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 75,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 72,967 shares during the last quarter. Checkpoint Capital L.P. bought a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $4,110,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 24.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in TScan Therapeutics by 27.2% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 371,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 79,511 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TScan Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.