TT International Asset Management LTD Has $20.14 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

TT International Asset Management LTD grew its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,063,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,767 shares during the period. ASE Technology accounts for about 2.5% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $20,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 7.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ASE Technology by 5.4% in the second quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ASE Technology by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in ASE Technology by 13.7% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 15,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised ASE Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE ASX opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

