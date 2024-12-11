TT International Asset Management LTD Invests $74.43 Million in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 552,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,430,000. PDD accounts for about 9.1% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD by 5.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in PDD by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in PDD by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PDD by 6.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Macquarie raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.40.

PDD Stock Performance

PDD stock opened at $104.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $143.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.01 and a 12 month high of $164.69.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

