Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.09. 24,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 38,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.
The firm has a market cap of $198.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.
In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,074.66. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $369,639 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.
