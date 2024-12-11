Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.09. 24,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 38,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Tucows Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $198.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $31,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,600,074.66. The trade was a 0.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $369,639 over the last ninety days. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tucows

About Tucows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tucows by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tucows by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 24,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Tucows by 307.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Tucows by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tucows by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

