Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) SVP Sells $45,322.00 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) SVP Paula Green sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $45,322.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,780.50. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Paula Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Paula Green sold 1,347 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $64,656.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Paula Green sold 5,519 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $246,147.40.

On Monday, November 4th, Paula Green sold 1,057 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $43,928.92.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Paula Green sold 3,310 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $143,025.10.

On Friday, September 20th, Paula Green sold 297 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $13,941.18.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of TWST stock opened at $51.56 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TWST shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.