UBS Group Downgrades Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) to Strong Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POAHY. Barclays lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Porsche Automobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Porsche Automobil

Porsche Automobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

OTCMKTS POAHY opened at $3.72 on Monday. Porsche Automobil has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.37.

(Get Free Report)

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Core Investments and Portfolio Investments. The company is involved in investments in the areas of mobility and industrial technology. It offers its products under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Porsche brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.