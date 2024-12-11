Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,214,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,531,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,228,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,945,000 after buying an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,676,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,702,000 after acquiring an additional 60,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 984,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE:DOV opened at $201.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $208.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.08.

Dover Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.