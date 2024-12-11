Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,079 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $48,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $477.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $430.35.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. Research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Motorola Solutions

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.