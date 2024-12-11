Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,137.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX opened at $75.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. The stock has a market cap of $96.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $68.87 and a 52-week high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.85 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.77%.

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.24.

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

