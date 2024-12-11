Unigestion Holding SA Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 target price (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.20.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,125,250. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.47 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $508.22 and a fifty-two week high of $580.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $554.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $551.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

