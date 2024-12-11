United Bankshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. United Bankshares has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBSI

Insider Activity

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,717,709.74. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.