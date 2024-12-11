United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Trading Up 4.5% – Should You Buy?

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.45 and last traded at $14.43. 1,320,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,199,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 5.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $839.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Natural Gas Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.