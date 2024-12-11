Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 6,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $227,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,355.24. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total value of $104,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,591.16. This represents a 15.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.6 %

UNM opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

