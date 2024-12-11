Vaibhav Taneja Sells 2,606 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This trade represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vaibhav Taneja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total value of $2,481,010.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total value of $2,402,960.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $1,007,040.00.

On Thursday, October 24th, Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00.

Shares of TSLA opened at $400.99 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $409.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.86, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 12,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Tesla by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 908 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Tesla from $287.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Phillip Securities lowered Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Tesla from $197.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.48.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

