Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $161.21 and last traded at $161.05, with a volume of 14750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.16.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

