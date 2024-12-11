Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $201.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $165.68 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

