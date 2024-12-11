Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 867,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.4% of Citizens Business Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $45,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Lummis Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

