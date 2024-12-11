Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is McIlrath & Eck LLC’s Largest Position

McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $58,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $419.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.66 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $397.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $299.77 and a 1 year high of $423.96.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

