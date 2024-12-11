Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Lifted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $295.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.72 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.