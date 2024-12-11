Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stake Cut by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,028 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $18,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,178,000 after acquiring an additional 767,997 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 368,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,439 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,690,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 192,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $115.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.04.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

