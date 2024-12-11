Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Holdings Decreased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC owned about 0.43% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 18.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VFVA opened at $125.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $757.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.89.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

