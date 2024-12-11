Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) and Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Financial Review

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Kyverna Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Vaxcyte”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 28.80 -$60.37 million N/A N/A Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.60) -19.79

Analyst Recommendations

Kyverna Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kyverna Therapeutics and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00 Vaxcyte 0 0 7 0 3.00

Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 448.28%. Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $147.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.00%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxcyte.

Profitability

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyverna Therapeutics N/A -51.12% -37.91% Vaxcyte N/A -23.53% -22.20%

About Kyverna Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.