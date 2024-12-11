Veren Inc. (VRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Veren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Veren Stock Down 0.9 %

VRN opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. Veren has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veren from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Veren in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Veren Company Profile

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

